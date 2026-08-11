From Warehouse to Wistful, Get the Limited-time Third Ward Backstory

The Historic Third Ward is celebrating 50 years of leadership by the Historic Third Ward Association, and Historic Milwaukee has created a special tour to mark the occasion. Get the inside scoop on how the Third Ward transformed from warehouse district into the vibrant neighborhood we know today. Apart from this limited time tour, they offer many others. Including boat tours, and the North Point In-Depth Series which happens to wrap up this month.

So get the lakefront and neighborhood experience with The Historic Third Ward Association! From food, to art, they have it all.

For more, visit Historic Third Ward | Milwaukee's home for art, dining, shopping & more