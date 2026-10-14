From Pumpkin Loaves to Powerful Connections: A Sourdough Class with Heart

Sourdough baking is having a moment, and Friendship Circle of Wisconsin is bringing the trend to life with festive pumpkin-shaped loaves and a meaningful community connection. During this segment, Head Pastry Chef Tara Forosisky-Benito will demonstrate how simple scoring techniques and shaping methods can transform an ordinary loaf into a seasonal masterpiece.

The conversation will also highlight the organization's Moms Support Circle, where participants can connect, learn new skills, and build community. An upcoming Sourdough 101 class on October 20 offers moms the opportunity to learn the basics of sourdough baking in a welcoming environment.

Proceeds from Friendship Cafe support programs and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Learn more and RSVP at https://www.fcwi.org/RSVP.