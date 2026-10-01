Fresh Flavor All Winter: Grow Herbs Indoors with Ease

Fresh herbs aren't just for summer gardens. With the right light, containers, and care, you can enjoy homegrown flavor all year long. Gardening expert Melinda Myers says many popular herbs, including basil, chives, parsley, rosemary, and oregano, thrive indoors and add fresh taste to winter meals.

A sunny south-facing window is ideal, but artificial grow lights can help keep plants healthy when natural light is limited. Choosing the right container, quality potting mix, and proper watering routine are key to success.

Want to learn more? Join Melinda Myers for Growing Flavorful Herbs & a Few Veggies Indoors on October 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wauwatosa Public Library. The seminar is free, but registration is required.

Register here: Growing Flavorful Herbs & a Few Veggies Indoors

Learn more at MelindaMyers.com.