Free Event at Boerner Botanical Gardens!

Jennifer Gamez joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some fun events coming up at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. The upcoming events in the gardens include Free Days sponsored by Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens on the last Thursday of every month through this October. The next one is on June 26th. Also have Wednesday night walks hosted by Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens featuring different topics. They also have educational classes with the next one being Sketching in the Garden on July 14th. Margie’s Summer Bloom event is happening on July 7th in the children’s garden and will feature family yoga.

For more information visit Boerner Botanical Gardens