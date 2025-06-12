Fostering Forever Families

Chosen is a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster families. Chosen aims to ensure every child grows up in a safe and loving home. Their programs include The Family Closet, which provides free clothing and children's items to families, and Boxes of Blessings, offering essential supplies. Additionally, Chosen hosts community events, offers prayer support, and partners with other organizations to raise awareness about the challenges of foster care and adoption. Since its inception, Chosen has served over 700 families and distributed more than 70,000 items across 13 southeastern Wisconsin counties.

