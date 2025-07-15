Fore A Cause: Event Full, But You Can Still Make an Impact

Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corporation, and Holly Nelson, a Director at Variety - the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin in conversation to discuss the Ben Marcus Variety Golf Classic.

Marcus Corporation and Variety - the Children’s Charity of Wisconsin have been empowering kids with physical and developmental challenges for 90 years. From mobility equipment to inclusive events, they’re helping children live life to the fullest here in Southeastern Wisconsin and throughout the state.

Marcus Corporation hosts the annual Ben Marcus Variety Golf Classic every year at Grand Geneva Resort and Spa with a special theme – some popular past themes have been circus, superheroes, and more! This year, Marcus Corporation and Variety celebrate 90 years since their founding. In honor of both 90th anniversaries, they are celebrating the past, present and future by going Back to the Future – complete with a DeLorean onsite for guests to snap a photo with this iconic car.

Variety is a multi-faceted organization dedicated to one specific goal: Enriching the lives of children with physical or developmental special needs and their families.

While the outing is tonight, July 14, 2025, and already sold out, viewers can still bid on great experiences and items like a private movie screening at Variety’s website. The Marcus Corporation is celebrating all year, so keep an eye out for special offers and promotions in its theatres, hotels, and restaurants!

For more information about this year's outing, visit Ben Marcus Variety Golf Classic