Five Films, One Festival and Stories That Bring People Together

The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival returns October 11–19 for its 29th year, bringing five compelling films from France, Israel and the United States to Marcus North Shore Cinema in Mequon. Presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, this year’s lineup spans documentaries, dramas and heartfelt comedies exploring Jewish traditions, culture and history through stories designed to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. The experience continues after the credits with in-person discussions and special guests following each screening, creating opportunities for conversation and connection.

Tickets and festival information are available at Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival | Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival.