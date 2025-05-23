Watch Now
First Ever Morgan Park Picnic!

Busby’s Tavern
Rob Zellermayer, owner of Busby’s Tavern, joined What's Brewing to discuss the Morgan Park Picnic taking place Saturday, May 24th from noon - 6 pm. The event will offer Punk Rock Yoga, which will be presented by Healium Yoga Studio, three bands, five food trucks, and 29 vendors, represented by Maker’s Market and Third Space Brewing. All are welcome to celebrate while raising money for the Bay View Neighborhood Association, Bay View High School GSA, and Fernwood Montessori.

For more information, visit: BusbysMKE.com

