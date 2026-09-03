Find Your Voice: A Day of Literacy, Learning and Opportunity

Families, educators and community leaders are invited to experience Together We Create 4 Kids, a literacy and empowerment event celebrating National Literacy Month on September 26 at North Division High School in Milwaukee. The free community gathering features an interactive Literacy Village, youth and family workshops, books, technology giveaways, community resources, hands-on activities and live performances. Led by Together We Create 4 Kids in partnership with Raising Our Village, the event aims to connect children and families with opportunities that inspire confidence, creativity and lifelong learning. Organizers hope every child leaves knowing their voice matters and their story has value. Registration is available through Eventbrite.