Find Your Reset Before the Holiday Rush

The busy holiday season is right around the corner, and for many women, it's arriving after an already demanding year. Camille Monk Ministries is inviting women to pause, recharge, and reconnect at the Pressed But Not Broken Women's Conference, happening October 29-31.

This three-day event is designed to inspire and encourage attendees through faith-filled conversations, spiritual growth, and meaningful connection. It's an opportunity to step away from daily responsibilities, gain a fresh perspective, and head into the holiday season feeling renewed.

Tickets are available now online for women looking to invest in their spiritual and personal well-being before the year's busiest season begins.

Learn More & Register:

