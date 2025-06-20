Find Your Next Home in Grafton

Rebecca Zuba and John Wahlen joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the tranquility and beautiful landscapes in Grafton. This historic mill town is located just north of Mequon and is nestled next to the quaint city of Cedarburg. Beautiful, flowing waterways like the Milwaukee River are adjacent to this community, offering kayaking, walks along the riverbanks, and parks, making the village come alive each summer!

The charming setting is a welcoming location with convenient access to medical centers. Enjoy proximity to Aurora Medical Center and Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s. Local parks, restaurants, entertainment venues, and breweries round out expansive offerings and amenities.