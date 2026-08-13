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Find Upcoming Food and Drink Fun in Milwaukee

Lotza
Find Upcoming Food and Drink Fun in Milwaukee
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There is so much to do around our beautiful city of Milwaukee! Lotza is bringing you a curated guide to the most fun things happening around Milwaukee each week. Whether you're looking for something new, something unexpected, or just a reason to get out of the house, Laura and team have done the searching for you! From A La Carte at the Zoo to Milwaukee Night Market, get the most out of our exciting city!

Head to their website and use promo code FUNINMKE for $10 off their first order. And for a full list of the Lotza-approved events coming up, visit Lotza Fun in Milwaukee

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