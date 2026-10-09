Fighting the Confidence: How Boxing is Empowering the Next Generation

Boxing is about more than throwing punches. At Lioness Academy, girls are stepping into the gym to build confidence, discover their inner strength, and challenge themselves along the way. Steph got an inside look at how the program is helping girls grow stronger both physically and mentally. Support the mission at the La Femme Fight Night fundraiser on Saturday, October 10 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online through the event website Join La Femme Fight Night by STRENGTH IN THE CITY Milwaukee.