Fashion With a Purpose: Connecting Through Cancer

For founder Nichole Muex, Common Threads for Cancer Awareness grew from a deeply personal connection to cancer. After losing her mother to pancreatic cancer and seeing her sister and father face cancer diagnoses, Nichole set out to create something that brings people together.

On Sunday, November 8, Common Threads will host its 2nd Annual Fashion Show at The Deco in West Allis. The event celebrates a shared message: cancer doesn’t discriminate, and no one should face its impact alone.

Common Threads is also working toward becoming a nonprofit supporting survivors, caregivers, those recently diagnosed, and their families.

Learn More: Common Threads for Cancer Awareness