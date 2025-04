There are more than 200 films lined up for this year's Milwaukee Film Festival. There is sure to be something for everyone. One of the festival's program directors singled out a few flicks for our Steph Brown to put on her watch list.

They include



Move Ya Body: The Birth of House Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story Color Book

The Milwaukee Film Fest runs through May 8th. For tickets and show times go toMKEfilm.org