Fall Is the Time to Fight Back Against Invasive Plants

Fall cleanup is the perfect opportunity to tackle more than fallen leaves. Gardening expert Melinda Myers explains how invasive plants can crowd out native species, disrupt wildlife habitat and negatively impact natural spaces.

This time of year, gardeners can watch for teasel, buckthorn and honeysuckle. Melinda will demonstrate how to identify these problem plants and discuss management options, including digging small seedlings, repeated cutting and other methods. She’ll also explain why ongoing monitoring is important when working to control invasive plants.

Want to learn more? Melinda has a new video featuring non-chemical management strategies for terrestrial invasive plants in Wisconsin.

Find more gardening tips, videos and resources at Melinda Myers.