Explore The Magic of Milwaukee’s Urban Forest
Havenwoods State Forest is a 237-acre property with more than 8 miles of trail, and a nature center, all free for the public to visit and participate in community events. It’s a popular site for field trips and year-round recreation, located in northwest Milwaukee. The forest grounds are open 6 am - 8 pm daily, and the nature center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 am - 4 pm. Snowshoes, binoculars, and GPS units for geocaching are all available at the nature center to check out and use while visiting the property.

