Explore The Magic of Milwaukee’s Urban Forest

Havenwoods State Forest is a 237-acre property with more than 8 miles of trail, and a nature center, all free for the public to visit and participate in community events. It’s a popular site for field trips and year-round recreation, located in northwest Milwaukee. The forest grounds are open 6 am - 8 pm daily, and the nature center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 am - 4 pm. Snowshoes, binoculars, and GPS units for geocaching are all available at the nature center to check out and use while visiting the property.

To learn about the fun upcoming events, visit Havenwoods State Forest