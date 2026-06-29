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Explore the History Behind Fascinating Third Ward Landmarks

Historic Milwaukee
Explore the History Behind Fascinating Third Ward Landmarks
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Historic Milwaukee’s Julia Griffith takes us inside the stories of fascinating Third Ward landmarks.

These historic spaces help tell the story of Milwaukee’s growth, from early neighborhood businesses to the architecture that still gives the Third Ward its character today. Through Historic Milwaukee’s tours and programs, visitors can discover the people, places, and details that make these buildings more than just beautiful facades. It is a chance to look closer at a familiar neighborhood and appreciate the history hiding in plain sight.

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