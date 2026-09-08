Explore Milwaukee through Doors Open!

It's your chance to see parts of Milwaukee you've never explored before! Historic Milwaukee stopped by to share more details about its Doors Open event.

You'll be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at locations like the Milwaukee Robotics Academy, UWM's Chemistry Building, The Model Railroad Club of Milwaukee, the Urban Ecology Center and much more!

You could even take a peek down a Milwaukee manhole!

Doors Open Milwaukee is on September 26th and 27th. You can get more tickets and information online. Just click here.