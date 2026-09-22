Explore Milwaukee Architecture with Doors Open 2026

Grace Fuhr and Maggie Dalton join us to promote the 16th annual Doors Open event this weekend September 26-27. Doors Open Milwaukee aims to educate and bring awareness to the city's architecture through interactive tours.

These free walking tours will take you through historic neighborhoods, theaters, churches, museums and more. And bring the kids! There are lots of family friendly activities that include sports, crafts, science experiments and more.

If you are looking for something fun and educational this weekend, Doors Open Milwaukee will have something for everyone.

Plan your Doors Open Weekend:

doorsopenmilwaukee.org