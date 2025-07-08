Experience: Cinematic Sisterhood, A New Collaborative Series

Susan Kerns, the executive director of Milwaukee Film, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss their new collaborative series with the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee called "Cinematic Sisterhood," launching this month. This monthly film series focuses on women's stories, and each screening will be accompanied by an event involving the visiting filmmakers and networking, roundtable discussions, panels, or master classes to maximize connecting event attendees.

The first screening in this series is the film She Rises Up, and will take place at the Oriental Theatre on July 14. The networking session begins at 5:30 pm, with the screening starting at 6 pm. More information on the series can be found at Cinematic Sisterhood