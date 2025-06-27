Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Everyone Is Lying to You: An Influencer Murder Mystery

Jo Piazza
Jo Piazza joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss her book, Everyone Is Lying to You, and other summer reads! From The Sicilian Inheritance bestselling author and creator of the Under the Influence podcast comes an explosive thriller about two estranged friends, a brutal murder, a missing influencer, and the curated lies that keep women compliant—and complicit. Piazza shares her inspiration for the book, a murder mystery surrounding two friends, one being a "tradwife" influencer, while her friend is a burned-out magazine writer.

Jo Piazza will be signing books at the Boswell Book Company on July 20 at 4 pm.

For more information, visit Jo Piazza
To purchase a copy of the book visit Everyone Is Lying To You

