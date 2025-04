Awkward Nerd Events hosts immersive, themed events across Milwaukee — including the Goblin King Masquerade Ball, Awkward Nerd Book Fair, and Made in Nerdwaukee.

Even the Scales is part of our new initiative to offer weekly gatherings outside of our large-scale productions. These regular events include RPG Night, True Crime Trivia, and Drag Bingo — with more to come!

Even the Scales takes place 7-10pm the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at Landmark Lanes.