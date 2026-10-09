Escape, Recharge, and Restore at This Green Lake Wellness Getaway

Self-care is more than a luxury at Solara Aevum Wellness & Aesthetics in downtown Green Lake. Inspired by personal experiences with love, loss and healing, founders Rebecca Van Scyoc and John Wood created a destination where guests can focus on feeling restored inside and out. From hyperbaric oxygen, red light and PEMF to advanced aesthetics, body and face contouring, hair restoration and hydrofacials, Solara brings wellness and beauty together under one roof. Guests can even extend their self-care escape at The Stay at Solara, a boutique retreat overlooking the Mill Pond that sleeps eight.

Mention The Morning Blend to receive 25% off the Stay plus a complimentary wellness service per guest, or 25% off advanced aesthetic services. Solara will also host “Fall in Love with Your Skin” on October 15 from 6–8 p.m., featuring live demonstrations, complimentary product samples, wine and appetizers. To learn more visit Solara Aevum | Wellness & Aesthetics on Green Lake, WI.