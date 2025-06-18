Eric Benét Performing at Summerfest!

R&B icon Eric Benét is headed to Milwaukee for a special performance at Summerfest 2025. Catch the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer at the BMO Pavilion on June 19th, where he'll take the stage with his signature blend of smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics. Known for his chart-topping hit “Spend My Life With You” and acclaimed albums like A Day in the Life and Love & Life, Benét continues to captivate fans with his soulful sound. With a new duet single, “Can’t Wait” featuring Keri Hilson, already making waves, and a highly anticipated album on the way, this is a must-see performance from one of R&B’s most enduring talents.