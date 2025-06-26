Entrepreneur Finds Comfort in Blanket Business & Soccer Community

Kelly Legler, and her daughter Bailey join What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how her businesses helped her through her fight against breast cancer. The Baby Jack and Company make sensory tag toys for kids. They design all fabrics to raise awareness for causes important to customers. It evolved with owner Kelley Legler’s own kids designing the fabrics to be educational, promoting learning into a little Lovey tag toy blanket – Legler calls it “The Learning Lovey”. This educational staple that grows with kids has helped her cope with a diagnosis, as has her other business, a soccer training facility located in Milwaukee. The Field 99 "Girl Power Training" played a role in empowering females, recognizing the importance of their health and bodies.

Kelly's story hopes to inspire others to get in control of their health, to give back and support their communities, and to find the tiny moments during hard times.

For more information, visit Jack and Baby Co. or Field 99