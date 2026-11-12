Enjoy the Holidays, Don’t Just Survive Them

The holidays can bring connection and tradition, but also plenty of pressure. Mindset & Leadership Coach Donna McKonly says expectations, obligations and the desire to make everything perfect can sometimes leave us simply trying to get through the season.

Her advice starts with three simple steps: get clear about what matters, get curious about your “why,” and choose how you want to show up.

The goal isn’t necessarily to change your traditions or commitments. Instead, it’s about understanding what’s driving your choices and approaching the season with greater awareness. A little intention can help bring the focus back to what makes the holidays meaningful to you.

Learn More: Donna McKonly Coaching