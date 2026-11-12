Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Enjoy the Holidays, Don’t Just Survive Them

Donna McKonly Coaching, LLC
Holiday expectations can turn joy into stress. Donna McKonly shares three ways to slow down, reset your mindset and enjoy the season with intention.
Enjoy the Holidays, Don’t Just Survive Them
Posted
and last updated
Add TMJ4 as a Google Preferred Source

The holidays can bring connection and tradition, but also plenty of pressure. Mindset & Leadership Coach Donna McKonly says expectations, obligations and the desire to make everything perfect can sometimes leave us simply trying to get through the season.

Her advice starts with three simple steps: get clear about what matters, get curious about your “why,” and choose how you want to show up.

The goal isn’t necessarily to change your traditions or commitments. Instead, it’s about understanding what’s driving your choices and approaching the season with greater awareness. A little intention can help bring the focus back to what makes the holidays meaningful to you.

Learn More: Donna McKonly Coaching

Report a typo

TMJ4_AmericaVotes_360x180.jpg

You deserve to be heard!