Enjoy Milwaukee's Annual Family Day of Play!

Milwaukee Recreation is inviting families from across the community to kick off summer fun at the second annual Family Day of Play. This free, family-friendly event is designed to bring people together through play, creativity, and connection. Attendees can look forward to more than 10 engaging activities, including an obstacle course, interactive games, crafts, and hands-on fun for all ages. Guests can enjoy live music throughout the event, creating a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere for families to relax and make lasting memories.

Family Day of Play is Saturday, May 30, from 11 am – 2 pm at Wick Playfield, visit mkerec.net/dayofplay to register. Milwaukee Recreation summer registration is now open. Visit mkerec.net for more information.