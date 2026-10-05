Enjoy Halloween Haunts Hosted a Local Favorite Nature Center

Looking for a spooky event for all ages this October? Wehr Nature Center is hosting their 38th annual Halloween Haunts event. Brooke Gilley, a Park Naturalist, tells us what we can expect from this event and how you can sign up.

This spooky walk through their enchanted forest is lit by hundreds of Jack-o-lanterns and educates families about misunderstood nature. Visitors can enjoy crafts, activities, and a visit with Wehr's Animal Ambassadors.

the event will take place October 15,16 and 17th with hikes starting between 6-8:30 P.M.

For more information ticket sales visit their website here.