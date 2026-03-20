Enjoy Building Bonanza Family Day !

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is inviting families to a free Family Day this March with their annual Building Bonanza, presented in partnership with the Milwaukee AIA and local LEGO experts, the Peines. This year’s theme is Transportation, featuring hands‑on activities inspired by trains, trolleys, bikes, and more.

Families can explore interactive building stations, meet community partners, and even check out a fire truck from the Milwaukee Fire Museum. The event is designed for kids of all ages and encourages creativity, learning, and hands‑on fun while highlighting Milwaukee’s rich transportation history.

Free Family Day takes place Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milwaukee County Historical Society, 910 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Learn more at milwaukeehistory.net or call 414‑273‑8288