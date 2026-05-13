Enjoy a Rich Variety of Local High School Theatre Performances

Get ready for an evening of live theater as the Whitefish Bay High School Theater Program brings two dynamic productions to the stage. Audiences are invited to experience a blend of comedy, creativity, and high-energy musical storytelling to showcase the incredible talent of student performers!

The first performance is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare! Join these madcap actors in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies in one 30-minute wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. The second performance features the Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st-century girl power! In this 75-minute musical, the queens and their ladies-in-waiting have come together as a band to stage a pop concert and invite the audience to hear their stories.

The performances will be on May 14th, 15th, and 16th at 7 pm, as well as a 2 pm matinee on May 17th at Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $15 for Senior Citizens, & $10 for Students. Purchase your tickets at Whitefish Bay High School Theater | Inspiring Passion.