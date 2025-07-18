Empowering Local Teachers Today

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is aiding more than 220 teachers through its Northwestern Mutual Summer Teacher Grant Program.

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is deepening its long-standing commitment to high-quality education and student achievement in Milwaukee, pledging $4.5 million in 2025, which will support 70 local schools and nonprofits. This year, more than 220 teachers across 17 primary and secondary charter, private, and public schools were awarded a grant that will enable them to provide students more opportunities.

Since 2019, over 125 scholarships have been awarded through the company's expanded partnership with All-In Milwaukee, a college completion program that provides financial aid, advising, program, and career support to high-potential, limited-income students. This is in addition to over 25 scholarships awarded through the Northwestern Mutual Hometown HBCU Connection program, funding Milwaukee students seeking to further their education at the historically Black college or university of their choice.

For more information about the company's educational support, visit NML Summer Teacher Grants