Edelweiss Boat Tours of Historic Milwaukee

Grace Fuhr, the special events director for Historic Milwaukee, joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss everything you need to know about the Edelweiss boat tours. This tour starts on the Milwaukee River near City Hall and heads down the river, past the Third Ward, out under the Hoan Bridge into the Breakwater. On the way back, the boats head down the KK river as well. Each tour is a little different, but the goal is to see neighborhoods, important landmarks, and some local culture and history.

On August 6th at 5:30 pm, HMI is hosting a special cruise with boat tour-themed bingo and Doors Open Milwaukee-related prizes. The cruise is a fundraiser for Historic Milwaukee and Doors Open Milwaukee, which is celebrating its 15th year.

Regular tours are offered at 1 pm and 3 pm Tuesday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays. You can find more information and tickets at Edelweiss Cruises.