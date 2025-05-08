Ease Tension with Desk Stretches by Oscar from TRI90 Fitness

Join Fitness Trainer Oscar from TRI90 Fitness for a live session on stretches perfect for desk workers and those on their phones often. Enhance your wellness this Sunday morning with a free intro to strength and conditioning class. Oscar is holding these free classes at 9:05 am every Sunday through July at his gym in Grafton. Email Oscar.Charles@tri90fitness.com for more info.

Or check him out on instagram @Tri90Fitness