Before the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Early Giving Day is encouraging people to give back to the local organizations that make a difference in their communities. Taking place November 24, the annual effort brings together more than 30 Milwaukee-area nonprofits, allowing supporters to discover causes and donate directly through Early Giving Day.

This year, Lake Michigan Bird Observatory is among the participating organizations. Chief Scientist Medhavi Ambardar explains how donations help support bird conservation research, create and improve habitat, and encourage residents and communities to take bird-friendly actions. From conservation and education to food programs, health care, the arts and local history, Early Giving Day gives people a chance to support a longtime favorite or discover a new organization close to home.