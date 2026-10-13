Double the Halloween Fun: Zoo Family Frights and Grown-Up Delights

Halloween season comes alive at the Milwaukee County Zoo with two unique experiences for guests of all ages. Boo at the Zoo returns with expanded Saturday hours and family-friendly favorites, including an all-day trick-or-treat trail, pumpkin animal enrichment, dazzling light displays, live entertainment, costume contests, and pumpkin-carving demonstrations.

Looking for a grown-up night out? New this year, Spooky Safari on October 22 offers a 21+ Halloween celebration featuring fire performers, a mentalist, live music, tarot card readings, adult trick-or-treating, costume contests, seasonal food and drinks, and more.

Boo at the Zoo takes place October 16, 17, 23, and 24, while Spooky Safari is October 22. Purchase tickets in advance at Milwaukee County Zoo.