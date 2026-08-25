Does It Actually Need to Be Refrigerated?

Many common foods end up in the refrigerator by default, but not everything needs to be stored there. Chef and culinary educator Amanda Wisth, owner of Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary, is helping clear up the confusion around food storage, from condiments and bread to nuts, jams, and specialty oils.

During the segment, Amanda will share which foods truly require refrigeration for safety, which are best kept in the pantry, and when refrigeration is more about preserving freshness and quality. She'll also offer simple rules of thumb to help viewers make smarter storage decisions and reduce food waste.