Do Good For Others at This Golf Outing!

Raghav Vijayapal joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how you can help the Alzheimer's Association with his non-profit Fore Good. ForeGood was inspired by his connection to Alzheimer’s through his grandmother’s diagnosis. The annual event, the ForeGood Outing for Alzheimer’s Association, combines community, sport, and purpose. The outing features 18 holes of golf, along with exciting contests like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, where participants can win gift cards and other prizes. Players can also purchase mulligans for their group to help improve their score while contributing to the cause. Lunch will also be provided at the turn.

This year, ForeGood is trying to raise $5,000 to increase awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research through golf-related events. Join the ForeGood Golf Outing on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9:06 am, at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls for a meaningful and fun-filled day supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information and to register visit, ForeGoodOuting

