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Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents Disney's Frozen!

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School Theatre Department
Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents Disney's Frozen!
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The Divine Savior Holy Angels High School Theatre Department is putting on a great show you're not going to want to miss. It's their take on Disney's Frozen!

Steph stopped by to chat with some of the youngsters acting in and producing the play about how theater productions help challenge students both artistically and educationally.

There's still time for you to see the show this weekend:

Friday, November 13 at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 14 at 2:00pm

Saturday, November 14 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 15 at 2:00pm

Get your tickets online or call the box office at 414-616-2813

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