Dive Into the Strange and Spooky Secrets Beneath the Water

What mysteries are lurking beneath the surface? Wisconsin-based artist, author and illustrator Geo Rutherford turns unusual bodies of water into fascinating stories through science, history and art. Her annual Spooky Lake Month runs throughout October, featuring a new educational video each day exploring strange hydrology and environmental phenomena. Rutherford joins The Morning Blend to reveal how the series began, share some of the strangest lakes and rivers she’s encountered, including those in the Great Lakes region, and discuss transforming her popular videos into bestselling books.

Follow the discoveries and learn more about her books at Geo Rutherford.