Ditching Our Cars for a Week, and a Good Cause Too!

MilWALKee Walks and the Wisconsin Bike Fed are encouraging Milwaukee to go a week without driving. Rachel Goochey joins us to talk more about this program to promote pedestrian safety throughout the city.

The initiative is meant to bring awareness to the needs of non drivers and challenges people to ask themselves, "what would change in my life if driving wasn't an option?"

The initiative goes from October 1-8.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit weekwithoutdriving.org or mkewalks.com.