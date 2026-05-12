Discovering Milwaukee History, One Beautiful Block at a Time

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. has been connecting people to the city’s architecture and stories since 1974, and the organization’s popular summer walking tour season kicks off May 19.

These guided outdoor tours explore downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, highlighting architectural styles, community development, and the people who shaped Milwaukee’s past and present. Most days feature multiple tour options, each covering about a mile and offering a deeper look at how neighborhoods evolved over time.

Regular tours include Downtown, the Riverwalk, Historic Third Ward, Bay View, Water to Westown, the Hop, and North Point Mansions. Special tours dive into unique topics like gargoyles, terra cotta, historic churches, and lesser-explored neighborhoods such as Yankee Hill and Brady Street. Tours are great for lifelong Milwaukeeans, visitors, and anyone looking for a fun way to experience the city on a beautiful day.

Sign up for that tour and many more online. Just click here!