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Discover Waukesha's New Low-Maintenance Lifestyle

Aspen Overlook-A Cornerstone Development
Discover a stunning new Waukesha condominium community with scenic views, maintenance-free living, and beautiful ranch-style homes. Mention The Morning Blend for $5,000 off options!
Discover Waukesha's New Low-Maintenance Lifestyle
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Looking for the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and scenic beauty? A new neighborhood of ranch-style condominiums in Waukesha is offering a fresh lifestyle opportunity starting from the $400s. These beautifully designed homes by Cornerstone Devlopment feature spacious floorplans, high-quality craftsmanship, and stunning views overlooking the city. Residents can enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle while taking advantage of community amenities like walking trails and a dog park. Best of all, shops, restaurants, groceries, and coffee spots are just a short walk away. Visit the gorgeous model homes and see why this community is becoming one of Waukesha's most exciting new destinations. Mention The Morning Blend and receive $5,000 toward customizable options!

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