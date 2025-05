Explore the UPAF Performance calendar for Southeastern Wisconsin arts happenings. Experience "Esperanza Rising" at First Stage through May 18, a story of resilience set in the 1930s. "Topdog/Underdog" at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre runs until May 11, examining sibling rivalry and identity. Discover these compelling narratives and more at UPAF.org.

https://www.firststage.org/Pay-What-You-Choose-Performances/Esperanza-Rising

https://www.milwaukeechambertheatre.org/topdog-underdog