Dig Into a Colorful Spring: Tips for Planting Bulbs This Fall

Thinking ahead this fall can reward you with a spectacular spring garden. Gardening expert Melinda Myers says now is the time to shop for spring-flowering bulbs, but wait to plant until nighttime temperatures consistently reach the 40s and 50s. Choose firm, healthy bulbs, plan for early, mid, and late-season blooms, and plant them two to three times as deep as the bulb's height. Melinda also shares tips for protecting tulips and crocus from squirrels and preparing soil for long-lasting success. Learn more during her free webinar, Fall Landscape Care & Planting with Melinda Myers, on September 17 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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