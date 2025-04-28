Diaper Bank and Diaper Drive

United Way established a Diaper Bank so that families are able to have the diapers they need to keep their little ones happy and healthy. Donations to the United Way Diaper Bank have come from both financial gifts, as well as diapers. Volunteers pack the diapers into separate packages and these diapers are delivered to local nonprofits to distribute to families in need.

The Spring Diaper Drive sponsored by Landmark Credit Union, with support from the Milwaukee County Federated Library System, is focused on collecting diapers, wipes, and financial donations to stock United Way’s Diaper Bank Hubs.

United Way’s Diaper Bank provides diapers to 12 social service agencies

across our region to distribute to families in need.

People can drop off diapers and wipes at Landmark Credit Union branches and 5 select Milwaukee County Libraries or the United Way Milwaukee office through Friday, May 17.

On May 3, volunteers are invited to Connecting to Community: Family Diaper Bank Packing Event, hosted by Landmark Credit Union. 9:00 – 12:00 p.m. at Landmark Credit Union, 555 S. Executive Dr, Brookfield.You must register in advance for this volunteer event.