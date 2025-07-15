Delafield Block Party: Lake Country’s Largest Beer and Music Festival

The Delafield Block Party is the largest food and music festival in the Lake Country. Bringing in thousands of people from all over Wisconsin for this three-day Food and Music Festival! Three nights of back-to-back evenings of live entertainment and a large beverage tent featuring specialty beer, wine, and assorted beverages. Enjoy microbrews from Delafield Brewhaus, Food from 10 local restaurants, and music that will make you dance!

Thursday is non-profit night featuring Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection in Delafield. Helping cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers in Southeast Wisconsin. Thursday is also family night with face painters, balloon artists, and more! Friday gets fired up with the opening of the VIP area and Bella Cain rocking the house! Saturday finishes off with local bands, like Candy Cigarette, a group of local students who rock the stage before Smart Mouth!

The Block Party takes place July 17-19th, 5 pm to Midnight. For more information, visit Delafield Chamber