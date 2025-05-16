Daiso offers Japanese culture at an affordable price

We're taking another trip to Kenosha to learn more about a brand new store opening up there called Daiso. It's bringing Japanese inspired products straight to your shopping cart — all at affordable prices. You can watch Steph Brown's full tour above.

Daiso will have its Grand Opening Event on Saturday and Sunday May 17th and 18th. The first 100 customers to make a purchase of $30 or more will go home with an exclusive

goodie bag. Daiso is also offering coupon savings all weekend long.

Visit their website for more information.