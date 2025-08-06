Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curtains Up! A Sneak Peek at UPAF’s 2025–26 Season

Katie Korek joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share information about upcoming performances on the UPAF calendar. The First stage season opens with Goosebumps: Phantom of the Auditorium, and then Peter Pan & Wendy, and Disney’s Frozen. Tickets are available for all 2025-26 performances at First Stage. Genesis and ALICE (in wonderland) will be held at the Milwaukee Ballet, with tickets available on their website.

With a donation of $150 or more to UPAF, you will receive the UPAF SMART CARD, which gets you a buy one, get one free ticket offer at each of UPAF’s 14 Member Groups, so you can SAVE as you enjoy the 2025-26 season.

