Curtain Up: Milwaukee's Arts Season Takes Center Stage

Milwaukee's performing arts season is officially underway, and UPAF is spotlighting exciting opportunities for audiences across the region. From the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's Season Opening Fanfare featuring acclaimed violinist Hyun Jae Lim, to Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's world premiere Maybe We'll Fly and Next Act Theatre's heartfelt comedy Trayf, there's something for every arts lover. UPAF is also inviting the community to nominate inspiring local arts champions through its "60 for 60" initiative ahead of the organization's 60th anniversary in 2027.

Learn more about UPAF and 60 for 60